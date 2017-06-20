* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, June 20 The South Korean won
stumbled to finish at near a six-week low on Tuesday as the
dollar rebounded in the wake of hawkish comments from a Federal
Reserve official.
The won was quoted at 1,135.4 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, the weakest closing level since
May 10. It was down 0.24 percent compared to Monday's close of
1,132.7.
South Korean shares were flat with the Korea Composite Stock
Price Index (KOSPI) shedding a mere 0.07 percent to
close at 2,369.23 points.
Offshore investors sold a net 258.4 billion won ($227.72
million) of KOSPI shares for the day.
($1 = 1,134.7100 won)
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)