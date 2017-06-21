* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, June 21 The South Korean won dipped to a more than 2-month low on Wednesday as foreign investors turned into net sellers of Korean shares following MSCI's's decision to add China's mainland-listed shares to its global indexes.

The won was quoted at 1,144.0 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, the weakest closing level since April 11. It was down 0.76 percent compared to Tuesday's close of 1,135.4.

South Korean shares slipped, with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) falling 0.49 percent to close at 2,357.53 points.

Offshore investors sold a net 181.8 billion won ($159.03 million) of KOSPI shares for the day. ($1 = 1,143.2100 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)