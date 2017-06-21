EXCLUSIVE-Wal-Mart not considering a bid for Whole Foods -source
June 23 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is not actively considering making an offer for Whole Foods Market Inc , a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, June 21 The South Korean won dipped to a more than 2-month low on Wednesday as foreign investors turned into net sellers of Korean shares following MSCI's's decision to add China's mainland-listed shares to its global indexes.
The won was quoted at 1,144.0 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, the weakest closing level since April 11. It was down 0.76 percent compared to Tuesday's close of 1,135.4.
South Korean shares slipped, with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) falling 0.49 percent to close at 2,357.53 points.
Offshore investors sold a net 181.8 billion won ($159.03 million) of KOSPI shares for the day. ($1 = 1,143.2100 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
June 23 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is not actively considering making an offer for Whole Foods Market Inc , a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
TORONTO, June 23 Canada's main stock index rallied on Friday as index heavyweights like energy and mining shone, while BlackBerry Ltd shares suffered its biggest one-day drop in 2-1/2 years after disappointing first quarter sales.
* Indexes: Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.16 pct, Nasdaq up 0.46 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)