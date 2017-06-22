* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, June 22 The South Korean won edged up on Thursday, supported by exporter demand for the local currency and broad weakness in the dollar.

The won was quoted at 1,140.9 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.27 percent from Wednesday's close of 1,144.0, a more than 2-month low.

South Korean shares bounced, with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rising 0.54 percent to close at 2,370.37 points.

Offshore investors purchased a net 17.6 billion won ($15.44 million) of KOSPI shares for the day.

($1 = 1,140.0100 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)