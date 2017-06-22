EXCLUSIVE-Wal-Mart not considering a bid for Whole Foods -source
June 23 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is not actively considering making an offer for Whole Foods Market Inc , a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
SEOUL, June 22 The South Korean won edged up on Thursday, supported by exporter demand for the local currency and broad weakness in the dollar.
The won was quoted at 1,140.9 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.27 percent from Wednesday's close of 1,144.0, a more than 2-month low.
South Korean shares bounced, with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rising 0.54 percent to close at 2,370.37 points.
Offshore investors purchased a net 17.6 billion won ($15.44 million) of KOSPI shares for the day.
($1 = 1,140.0100 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
TORONTO, June 23 Canada's main stock index rallied on Friday as index heavyweights like energy and mining shone, while BlackBerry Ltd shares suffered its biggest one-day drop in 2-1/2 years after disappointing first quarter sales.
