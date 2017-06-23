EXCLUSIVE-Wal-Mart not considering a bid for Whole Foods -source
June 23 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is not actively considering making an offer for Whole Foods Market Inc , a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
SEOUL, June 23 South Korean shares closed up for a second session on Friday near record highs, as expectations for strong second quarter corporate earnings supported the benchmark stock index.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.35 percent at 2,378.60 points, posting a slight weekly gain and staying near the 2,387.29 all-time high on June 14.
The won was quoted at 1,138.8 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.18 percent compared to Thursday's close of 1,140.9. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
TORONTO, June 23 Canada's main stock index rallied on Friday as index heavyweights like energy and mining shone, while BlackBerry Ltd shares suffered its biggest one-day drop in 2-1/2 years after disappointing first quarter sales.
