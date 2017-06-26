* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, June 26 South Korean shares closed at a
life-time high on Monday, largely boosted by gains in major tech
shares like Samusung Electronics and SK
Hynix.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 0.4 percent at 2,388.66 points, its highest closing level.
Offshore investors were small net sellers of KOSPI shares
for the day while individuals purchased a net 21.4 billion won
($18.84 million) worth.
The South Korean won edged up for its third day of
gains as the dollar lost momentum due to weaker-than-expected
U.S. economic indicators.
The won was quoted at 1,137.1 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.2 percent compared to
Friday's close of 1,138.8.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)