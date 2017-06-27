* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, June 27 South Korean shares on Tuesday
hit a record closing high, posting their fourth consecutive
session of gains, buoyed by strong market sentiment expecting
upbeat second-quarter corporate earnings.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.1 percent at 2,391.95 points, its all-time high. The index
rose as high as 2,397.14 during the session.
Offshore investors turned to net buyers, purchasing a net
57.7 billion won ($50.76 million) worth of KOSPI shares.
The South Korean won finished flat with the currency
movement remaining unclear ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen's speech at an event in London later in the day.
The won was quoted at 1,136.9 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, barely changed from Monday's
close of 1,137.1.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)