SEOUL, June 28 The South Korean won
slipped to a one-week closing low on Wednesday and shares edged
down as offshore investors accelerated stock-selling on broad
risk-off sentiment.
The won was quoted at 1,144.0 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.6 percent compared to
Tuesday's close of 1,136.9. It was the lowest level since June
21.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.4 percent at 2,382.53 points.
Foreign investors sold a net 246.2 billion won ($215.40
million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)