SEOUL, June 30 South Korean shares joined a selloff in global equities, albeit the losses were modest for the local benchmark, which capped off a seventh straight month in the black thanks to a host of positive domestic and global catalysts.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.2 percent at 2,391.79 points.

The KOSPI gained 0.6 percent on a weekly basis and also ended the month up 1.9 percent. It was the seventh straight month of gains for the index, the longest run in history.

Expectations of a strong earnings season for Korea Inc., an uptick in exports and a broadly strengthening global economy have underpinned the domestic equity market.

With major central banks taking a hawkish stance in recent days, Asian shares extended a selloff seen in European and U.S. markets.

The South Korean won lost ground and ended at over an 11-week low on Friday as worries over fund outflows after Franklin Templeton trimmed the country's treasury bonds.

The won was quoted at 1,144.1 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, the lowest closing level since April 11. It was down 0.3 percent compared to Thursday's close of 1,141.1.

The yields of 10-year treasury bonds stood at 2.208 during the session, the highest since June 12.

The local currency lost 0.5 percent, marking a fifth week of losses and declined 2.2 percent on a monthly basis. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)