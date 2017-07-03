* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, July 3 South Korean shares held steady on
Monday as the investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of
looming guidance from companies on their second-quarter
earnings.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.1 percent at 2,394.48 points.
Foreign investors increased the amount of local stock
purchases, buying a net 107.5 billion won ($93.81 million) worth
of KOSPI shares for the day.
The South Korean won edged down 0.2 percent,
fetching 1,146.9 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore
trade versus Friday's close of 1,144.1.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)