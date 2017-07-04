* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, July 4 The South Korean won
dropped to a more than 16-week low on Tuesday as geopolitical
risks heightened after North Korea test-launched a missile
earlier in the session.
North Korea made an announcement as South Korean market were
closing that its intercontinental ballistic missile-class (ICBM)
rocket test was successful.
The won was quoted at 1,150.6 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.3 percent compared to
Monday's close of 1,146.9. It was the weakest closing level
since March 10.
South Korean shares also faltered late in the session with
the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closing
down 0.6 percent at 2,380.52 points.
Foreign investors sold a net 193.6 billion won ($168.40
million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)