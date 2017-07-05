* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, July 5 South Korean shares stabilized on
Wednesday as market jitters triggered by North Korea's test of
an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) appeared to fade
somewhat.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.3 percent at 2,388.35 points.
Selling by foreign investors also slowed later in the day,
offloading 8.2 billion won ($7.13 million) worth of KOSPI
shares.
The South Korean won was subdued as investors awaited
the Federal Reserve's release of its latest policy meeting
minutes and the G20 summit.
The won was quoted at 1,150.5 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, almost unchanged from Tuesday's
close of 1,150.6.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim)