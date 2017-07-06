* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, July 6 The South Korean won
extended losses and finished near a four-month low on Thursday
as demand for the greenback increased against most Asian
currencies following Federal Reserve minutes, which broadly
supported expectations for an interest rate hike.
The won was quoted at 1,157.4 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.6 percent compared to
Wednesday's close of 1,150.5. It was the lowest closing level
since March 10.
South Korean shares wobbled in and out of negative territory
as the volume of local equities sold by domestic institutions
offset offshore purchases.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
flat at 2,387.81 points.
Domestic institutions sold a net 399.2 billion won ($345.09
million) worth of KOSPI shares while foreigners bought a net
217.5 billion won worth.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)