SEOUL, July 7 South Korean shares slumped on
Friday as offshore investors sold local equities to lock in
profits after recent gains, and ended the week with losses.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.3 percent at 2,379.87 points. The index lost 0.5 percent
this week.
Foreign investors sold a net 138.6 billion won ($120.03
million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day.
The South Korean won made a slight gain as the U.S.
jobs data, due to come out later in the day, is expected to be
weaker than expected, pressuring the dollar.
The won was quoted at 1,154.3 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.3 percent compared with
Thursday's close of 1,157.4.
The currency fell 0.9 percent on a weekly basis, marking the
sixth straight week of losses.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)