S.Korean won climbs after U.S. job data, stocks inch up

SEOUL, July 10 (Reuters) - The South Korean won ended higher on Monday as traders focussed more on sluggish U.S. June wage growth, seeing low inflation and a weaker dollar, than on the higher-than-expected number of new jobs.

The won was quoted at 1,149.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.4 percent versus Friday's close of 1,154.3.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.1 percent at 2,382.10 points.

Foreign investors sold a net 57.8 billion won ($50.32 million) of KOSPI shares. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)