a day ago
S.Korean won climbs to near 2-week high, stocks slip
'No whistling, just ticking' - EU pushes on Brexit talks
'No whistling, just ticking' - EU pushes on Brexit talks
You can get economics right
You can get economics right
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
July 12, 2017 / 6:49 AM / a day ago

S.Korean won climbs to near 2-week high, stocks slip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 12 (Reuters) - The South Korean won ended near two-week highs on Wednesday, as emails released by U.S. President Donald Trump's son caused more controversy for his administration, taking a toll on the greenback.

The won strengthened 0.5 percent from Tuesday's close to 1,145.1 against the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, its highest close since June 30.

The emails, released by Donald Trump Jr., showed that he welcomed support from Russia for his father's 2016 election campaign.

South Korean shares took a breather with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ending down 0.2 percent at 2,391.77 points.

Offshore investors turned to net buyers of KOSPI shares. They purchased 89.1 billion won ($77.9 million) worth of local equities. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

