S.Korean stocks end at all-time peak amid global rally

SEOUL, July 17 (Reuters) - South Korean shares closed at a record high on Monday as global investors snapped up riskier assets on views that the U.S. central bank will proceed cautiously with further policy tightening.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.4 percent at 2,425.10 points.

Foreign investors turned to net sellers, offloading 42.7 billion won ($37.86 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day.

The South Korean won also shined on enhanced risk appetite, ending at over a four-week high.

The won was quoted at 1,128.3 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, the highest close since June 15.

It was up 0.4 percent compared to Friday's close of 1,133.3. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)