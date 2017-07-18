S.Korean won hits 5-week closing high, U.S. dollar under pressure

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, July 18 (Reuters) - The South Korean won extended gains later on Tuesday to end near five-week closing high as the greenback came under broad-based pressure.

The won was at 1,123.1 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.5 percent compared to Monday's close of 1,128.3. It was the highest closing level since June 15.

Some South Korean analysts said the won and other Asian currencies were supported by the strong Australian dollar, which was at $0.7912, up 1.5 percent on day.

South Korean shares finished steady with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closing at 2,426.04 points.

Foreign investors increased their selling of local equities, offloading 215.4 billion won ($191.71 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)