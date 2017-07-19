FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korean stocks hit record high at closing bell, won at over 5-wk high
July 19, 2017 / 7:06 AM / in a day

S.Korean stocks hit record high at closing bell, won at over 5-wk high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, July 19 (Reuters) - South Korean shares firmed to an all-time closing high on Wednesday led by local institutions' brisk buying of local equities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended trade up 0.2 percent at a record 2,429.94 points.

Domestic institutions purchased 122 billion won ($108.81 million) worth of KOSPI shares while foreign investors sold 109.4 billion won worth.

The South Korean won ended trade at its highest in more than five weeks as current weakness in the dollar persisted.

Local traders suspected foreign exchange authorities took action to smooth the won's rise as the currency neared the 1,120 level.

The won strengthened as far 1,119.9 during the session and was quoted at 1,120.6 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, its highest close since June 15. It was up 0.2 percent versus Tuesday's close of 1,123.1. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

