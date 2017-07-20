FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korean stocks rise for 6th session to hit all-time high; won down
July 20, 2017 / 6:53 AM / 2 days ago

S.Korean stocks rise for 6th session to hit all-time high; won down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 20 (Reuters) - South Korean shares climbed for the sixth straight session on Thursday to hit another record closing high as both foreign investors and domestic institutions bought up local equities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.5 percent at the all-time closing high of 2,441.84 points.

Offshore investors purchased a net 64 billion won ($56.87 million) worth of KOSPI shares and local institutions a net 38.5 billion won worth.

Meanwhile, the South Korean won slipped as dollar regained some strength and the Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady.

The won was quoted at 1,125.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.4 percent compared to Wednesday's close of 1,120.3. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

