a day ago
S.Korean stocks boosted by strong exports, won weaker
#Market Movers
August 1, 2017 / 6:52 AM / a day ago

S.Korean stocks boosted by strong exports, won weaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Aug 1 (Reuters) - South Korean shares rose on Tuesday as investors cheered strong exports growth, which has continued to support the domestic economy and helped boost corporate profits.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.8 percent at 2,422.96 points.

Local institutions purchased a net 180.8 billion won ($161.37 million) worth of KOSPI shares, offsetting foreign investors selling a net 36.4 billion won worth for the day.

The South Korean won reversed course to end slightly weaker as investors grappled with political turmoil in the United States and lingering jitters about North Korea's nuclear ambitions.

The won was quoted at 1,121.3 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.2 percent compared to Monday's close of 1,119.0. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

