SEOUL Oct 27 South Korean shares dipped on Tuesday and the won firmed slightly but most investors were on the sidelines ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision later this week.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.2 percent at 2,044.65 points.

The South Korean won was quoted at 1,131.0 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared to Monday's close of 1,133.8. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Kim Coghill)