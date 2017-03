(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Oct 29 South Korean shares and the won fell on Thursday as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates in December got more traction.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.4 percent at 2,034.16 points.

The local currency ended down 1.0 percent at 1,142.3 per dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared to Wednesday's close of 1,131.0. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Eric Meijer)