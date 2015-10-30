(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Oct 30 South Korean shares and the won were little changed on Friday as investors waited for fresh clues on the outlook for U.S. monetary policy and the global economy.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.2 percent at 2,029.47 points.

On a weekly basis, Kospi shares snapped four weeks of gains and fell 0.5 percent.

The South Korean won was quoted at 1,140.1 against the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.2 percent compared to Thursday's close of 1,142.3.

On a monthly basis, the local currency was up 4.0 percent, posting its biggest monthly gain since late October 2011. It fell 1.4 percent against the dollar this week. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)