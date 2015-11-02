(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Nov 2 South Korean shares snapped a four-day slide on Monday as investors took soft Chinese economic surveys released in the past day as increasing the chance the giant neighbour will come up with more stimulus measures.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.3 percent at 2,035.24 points. It had fallen a combined 0.9 percent over the past four losing sessions.

The South Korean won ended local trade at 1,137.0 to the dollar, up from Friday's close of 1,140.1. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Richard Borsuk)