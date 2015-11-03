(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Nov 3 South Korean shares closed higher as automakers outperformed on stronger-than-expected October sales, and on hopes for another wave of stimulus after weak data on global manufacturing activity.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.7 percent at 2,048.40 points.

Market bellwether Hyundai Motor Co Ltd rose 2.5 percent, while its affiliate Kia Motors Corp jumped 4.7 percent.

On the currency market, the South Korean won closed domestic trade up 0.3 percent at 1,133.1 against the dollar, compared to Monday's close of 1,137.0. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Anand Basu)