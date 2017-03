(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Nov 4 South Korean stocks and the won eked out gains to end higher on Wednesday as positive signs for China's services sector activity gave sentiment a boost.

In the currency market, the South Korean won was quoted at 1,132.0 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared to Tuesday's close at 1,133.1

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.2 percent at 2,052.77 points.

S. Korean gaming company NC Soft Corp jumped 11.7 percent, marking its biggest one-day percentage gain since Jan. 28. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Sunil Nair)