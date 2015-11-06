(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Nov 6 South Korean shares and won posted modest losses on Friday as market participants positioned ahead of U.S. jobs data for clues as to what Federal Reserve will do at the bank's next monetary policy meeting in December.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged 0.4 percent lower to 2,041.07 points. On a weekly basis, the KOSPI gained 0.6 percent.

Domestic institutions and foreigners offloaded a net 144 billion won ($126.14 million) and 50 billion won ($43.80 million) worth of KOSPI shares, respectively.

The South Korean won was quoted at 1,141.9 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared to Thursday's close of 1,138.5. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)