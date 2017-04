(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Nov 9 South Korea's won and stock market fell on Monday as investors braced for the likelihood of a December rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve after positive U.S. jobs data.

The South Korean won closed local trade down 1.3 percent at 1,157.2 per dollar, reaching the lowest intraday level since Oct. 8.

On the stock market, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.8 percent at 2,025.70 points. Foreigners purchased a net 5.36 billion won ($4.64 million)worth of KOSPI shares. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)