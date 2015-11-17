(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Nov 17 South Korean shares and the won currency ended higher on Tuesday as investors drew relief from Monday's U.S. stock market rally, which eased their fears of fallout on the global economy from the Paris attacks.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1.1 percent at 1,963.58 points.

Foreigners were net sellers for a sixth consecutive session, offloading a net 148.3 billion won of shares on the main board, preliminary data showed.

The won closed onshore trade at 1,170.4 per dollar, up 0.3 percent from Monday's close of 1,174.1. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Eric Meijer)