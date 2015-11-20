(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Nov 20 South Korean shares closed Friday little changed, as gains in machinery stocks offset losses for retail counters

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended 1,989.86 points, fractionally above from the previous close at 1,988.9.

For the week, the Kospi rose 0.8 percent, its best performance in six weeks.

Offshore investors on Friday sold a net 174.2 billion won ($150.93 million) worth of stocks in the main board, preliminary data showed.

The won ended local trade 0.6 percent higher at 1,154.3 per dollar.

It gained 0.8 percent for the week, snapping a three-week losing streak.