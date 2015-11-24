(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Nov 24 South Korean shares closed higher for a fourth straight session on Tuesday but gains were capped by foreign selling and weak commodity prices which weighed on resource companies.

Central bank data on Tuesday showed South Korean household credit grew by 3.0 percent in the third quarter, which could fuel economic growth but also add to concerns about high debt burdens.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.6 percent at 2,016.29 points.

Offshore investors sold a net 183.6 billion won ($159.23 million) worth of KOSPI shares, preliminary data showed.

The South Korean won ended local trade up 0.4 percent at 1,153.8 against the dollar. ($1 = 1,153.0600 won) (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Kim Coghill)