SEOUL Nov 25 South Korea's won held firm on Wednesday, bolstered by gains in commodity prices and domestic exporters' demand for month-end settlement.

The won ended local trade up 0.9 percent at 1,143.4, compared with Tuesday's close of 1,153.8.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.3 percent at 2,009.40 points, snapping a four-day winning streak.

Foreigners were net sellers for a fourth consecutive session, offloading a net 212.2 billion won ($185.72 million) worth of KOSPI shares, preliminary data showed. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)