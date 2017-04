(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Nov 26 South Korean shares advanced on Thursday with the biggest gains in electronics and machinery sectors as institutional buying persistently supported the main board.

Foreign investors turned net buyers in five sessions, purchasing a net 68.8 billion won ($60 million) worth of KOSPI shares, preliminary data showed.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1.1 percent at 2,030.68.

The local currency was quoted at 1,147.3 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.3 percent compared with Wednesday's close of 1,143.4. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Anand Basu)