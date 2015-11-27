(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Nov 27 South Korean shares turned lower on Friday as foreign selling put paid to early gains, though the market managed to post a solid rise for the week.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.1 percent to 2,028.99 points.

On a weekly basis, it rose 2.0 percent, the sharpest weekly percentage gain in seven weeks.

The South Korean won closed local trade down 0.5 percent to 1,153.0 per dollar, in line with sluggish emerging market currencies. It lost 0.1 percent for the week.

Foreigners were net sellers, dumping a net 40.1 billion won ($34.81 million) worth of stocks on the main board, preliminary data showed. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)