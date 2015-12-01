(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Dec 1 South Korean shares rose sharply on
Tuesday as renewed foreign buying eclipsed surveys showing soft
factory activity in China, a major export market for Korea's
manufacturers.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 1.6 percent at 2,023.93 points.
Offshore investors turned to net buyers after a two-day
selling spree, purchasing a net 110.6 billion won ($95.53
million) of shares in the main bourse.
The South Korean won was quoted at 1,158.0 to the
dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, almost unchanged from
Monday's close of 1,158.1.
(Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)