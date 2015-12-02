(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Dec 2 South Korean shares extended losses on Wednesday as investors took defensive positions on weakness in the export sector and following sharp foreign selling.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.7 percent at 2,009.29 points, reversing Tuesday's rally.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading a net 318 billion won ($273.20 million) worth of KOSPI shares, preliminary data showed.

The Korean won fell for five consecutive sessions, ending local trade 0.5 percent lower at 1,164.3 per dollar compared with Tuesday's close of 1,158.0. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)