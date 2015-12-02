(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Dec 2 South Korean shares extended losses
on Wednesday as investors took defensive positions on weakness
in the export sector and following sharp foreign selling.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 0.7 percent at 2,009.29 points, reversing Tuesday's rally.
Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading a net 318
billion won ($273.20 million) worth of KOSPI shares, preliminary
data showed.
The Korean won fell for five consecutive
sessions, ending local trade 0.5 percent lower at 1,164.3 per
dollar compared with Tuesday's close of 1,158.0.
(Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)