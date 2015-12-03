(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Dec 3 Seoul shares slipped on Thursday on foreign and institutional selling, but moves were cautious ahead of the European Central Bank's policy meeting and the release of U.S. non-farm payrolls.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.8 percent at 1,994.07 points.

Foreigners sold a net 258.7 billion won ($222.16 million) of KOSPI shares on the day, preliminary data showed.

The South Korean won ended local trade at 1,164.6 per dollar, marginally lower than Wednesday's onshore close of 1,164.0. It lost ground for a sixth consecutive session. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)