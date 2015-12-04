(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Dec 4 South Korean shares slipped on
Friday, as the European Central Bank underwhelmed investors with
its weaker-than-expected stimulus measures.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 1 percent at 1,974.40 points, falling for its third
consecutive session. For the week, it lost 2.7 percent.
Foreign investors were net sellers for a third straight
session, offloading a net 359 billion won ($310.62 million)
worth of shares in the main board during the period.
The South Korean won ended local trade 0.7
percent higher at 1,156.7 against the dollar. On a weekly basis,
it lost 0.3 percent, snapping a two-week winning streak.
(Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Sam Holmes)