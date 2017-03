(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Dec 7 South Korean shares erased early gains to end lower on Monday, as foreigners sold for a fourth straight session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.5 percent at 1,963.67 points. Early in the session, it had shown a gain of 0.7 percent to peak at 1,988.04 points.

Foreigners sold a net 147.7 billion won ($126.54 million) worth of KOSPI shares during the session, preliminary data showed.

The South Korean won closed down 1 percent by the onshore market's close, quoted at 1,168.2 to the dollar. It was the biggest daily percentage fall since Nov. 13. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)