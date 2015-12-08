(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Dec 8 South Korean shares lost ground on Tuesday, as soft China trade data and falling oil prices dampened investors' risk appetite, resulting in further selling by foreigners.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.8 percent to 1,949.04 points, its lowest closing level since Nov. 16.

Foreigners were net sellers for a fifth consecutive session, offloading a net 189.8 billion won ($161.18 million) of shares in the main board on the day, preliminary data showed.

The South Korean won closed local trade down 0.9 percent to 1,178.6 on the dollar, falling for a second straight session. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)