(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Dec 9 South Korean shares ended marginally lower on Wednesday, extending their losing streak to six straight sessions, as investors worried about falling oil and commodity prices.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended at 1,948.24 points, down 0.8 points, in what has become its longest losing streak since mid-August.

Offshore investors were net sellers for a sixth consecutive session, offloading a net 244 billion won ($206.92 million) worth of KOSPI shares, preliminary data showed.

The won inched down 0.1 percent to 1,179.3 to the dollar by the close of onshore trade, softening for a third consecutive session. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Kim Coghill)