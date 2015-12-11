(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Dec 11 South Korean shares edged lower on Friday as persistent foreign selling unnerved investors ahead of a widely expected hike to U.S. interest rates by the Federal Reserve next week.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.2 percent at 1,948.53 points, in line with sluggish Asian shares. For the week, it lost 1.2 percent.

Offshore investors were net sellers for an eighth straight session, dumping a net 252.9 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

The South Korean won ended local trade 0.2 percent up at 1,179.5 to the dollar, reversing a four-day declining trend. On a weekly basis, it lost 2 percent, the sharpest weekly percentage loss since September 25. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)