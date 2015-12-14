(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Dec 14 The South Korean won slipped against the dollar on Monday, as China's weak yuan continued to stoke volatility in Asian emerging markets with investors looking past stronger-than-expected Chinese economic indicators.

The won closed local trade down 0.5 percent at 1,184.8 per dollar.

On the stock market, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 1 percent at 1,927.82 points, its lowest closing level since Sept 8.

Foreigners were net sellers for a ninth consecutive session, dumping a net 283.6 billion won ($239.43 million) worth of KOSPI shares on the day, preliminary data showed. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)