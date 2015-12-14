(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Dec 14 The South Korean won
slipped against the dollar on Monday, as China's weak yuan
continued to stoke volatility in Asian emerging markets with
investors looking past stronger-than-expected Chinese economic
indicators.
The won closed local trade down 0.5 percent at
1,184.8 per dollar.
On the stock market, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index
(KOSPI) closed down 1 percent at 1,927.82 points, its
lowest closing level since Sept 8.
Foreigners were net sellers for a ninth consecutive session,
dumping a net 283.6 billion won ($239.43 million) worth of KOSPI
shares on the day, preliminary data showed.
(Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)