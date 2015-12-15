(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Dec 15 South Korean shares edged up in mixed trading on Tuesday, as broad risk aversion eased and investors adopted a wait-and-see posture ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-setting meeting starting later in the global day.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.3 percent to close at 1,932.97 points.

Foreigners were net sellers for a 10th straight day, dumping a net 352.1 billion won ($297.76 million) of shares on the main board, preliminary data showed.

Meanwhile, the South Korean won ended local trade up 0.1 percent at 1,183.4 per dollar on offshore selling of the greenback ahead of the Fed's decision. ($1 = 1,182.4800 won) (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Richard Borsuk)