SEOUL Dec 16 South Korean shares rose to over 1-week high on Wednesday, buoyed by stabilisation in oil prices and a rally in global markets as investors braced for a rate decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed 1.9 percent to close at 1,969.40 points, posting the highest percentage gain since September 16. It rose as much as 2.2 percent in the afternoon trade.

Foreigners were net sellers for an 11th straight session, dumping a net 186.2 billion won ($158.46 million) worth of shares on the main board.

The South Korean won closed local trade up 0.6 percent at 1,176.2 on the dollar. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)