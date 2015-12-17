(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Dec 17 South Korean shares posted modest gains on Thursday, as tightening by the Federal Reserve eased uncertainty surrounding its future policy while underpinning investor risk appetite.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.4 percent at 1,977.96 points in choppy trade. It gained for a third straight session.

Foreigners were net sellers for a 12th straight session, offloading a net 65.9 billion won ($55.9 million) worth of KOSPI shares on the day, preliminary data showed.

The South Korean won was quoted at 1,180.1 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.3 percent compared with Wednesday's close of 1,176.2. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)