Australia shares seen edging down, NZ lower
April 4 Australian shares were expected to open lower on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street, while investors also awaited the outcome of the Australian central bank's April meeting. Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to stand pat on its 1.5 percent cash rate in the meeting later in the day, according to a Reuters poll. Meanwhile, copper miners in the region may face some pressure on lower copper prices, while oil stocks may be headed for a rough session as oil