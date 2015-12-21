(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Dec 21 Seoul shares edged up on Monday, led by broad rally in brokerages and banking stocks and helped by institutional buying.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.3 percent at 1,981.19.

The sub-index for security stocks rose 3.7 percent.

Foreigners were net sellers, dumping a net 114.1 billion won ($96.95 million) worth of KOSPI shares on the day, having slashed a net 3.1 trillion won from their portfolios in the previous 13 sessions.

The South Korean won closed local trade up 0.5 percent at 1,177.6 per dollar, reversing a three-day losing spree. It extended gains in afternoon trade, supported by China's firm yuan. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)