(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Dec 22 South Korean shares erased early losses and sped to a near 3-week high by the close on Tuesday, as increased buying from institutions such as pension funds eclipsed persistent foreign selling.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.6 percent at 1,992.56 points.

Foreigners sold for the 15th straight day, dumping a net 3.3 trillion won ($2.82 billion) worth of KOSPI shares in that period.

The South Korean won was quoted at 1,173.3 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.4 percent compared to Monday's close of 1,177.6 on exporter demand. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)