SEOUL Dec 23 South Korean shares rose slightly on Wednesday as oil prices changed course and bounced off 11-year lows, but gains were capped ahead of Christmas.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.3 percent at 1,999.22 points, retreating back below 2,000-point level in afternoon trade.

Foreigners were initially net buyers, but then switched and became sellers for a 16th consecutive session.

During the period, they sold a net 3.3 trillion won ($2.82 billion) of KOSPI shares in the main board, preliminary data showed.

The South Korean won was quoted at 1,173.1 per dollar, nearly unchanged from the previous close of 1,173.3 after being locked in a tight range all session. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Richard Borsuk)